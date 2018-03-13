Ron Knaus: Seven days at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
March 13, 2018
Early this January I had a delightful experience with the flu and complications, ending up in Dignity Health, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for seven days.
Each day in the hospital I would read the obituaries in The Union, to see if they'd spelled my name correctly.
It is difficult for me to meaningfully express my appreciation and wonder for the hospital staff. The nurses, females and male, could not have been more wonderful. They were cheerful, efficient, knowledgeable, caring, and inclusive. They kept me informed on what the hell was going on! In a way, the nurses reminded me of fine elementary school teachers.
Because of their importance, it is they who should be at the top of wage pay scales. Thank you.
Ron Knaus
Nevada City
