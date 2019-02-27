Ron Bost: First to take step in plan?February 27, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 27, 2019In reading one of Ron Lowe's recent letters to the editor, the idea of giving everyone $1,400 each month is a wonderful plan.Ron, will this money come from your bank account? Please send soon, thank you.Ron BostGrass Valley Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: LettersCarol Kuczora: Anti-Semitic?Patsy Houston: Heartbreaking and appallingElaine Ashton: A few questionsEva Zlimen: Nevada Union High letting students downCarole Carson: Hear our prayersTrending SitewideMissing Grass Valley woman foundNevada City’s Friar Tuck’s selling to a new — but familiar — buyerThrough the roof: Rain totals rise as weather event rolls throughNevada County authorities accuse 3 of vehicle theftInnovation leads to starting a business for Grass Valley duo
