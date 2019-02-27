 Ron Bost: First to take step in plan? | TheUnion.com

Ron Bost: First to take step in plan?

In reading one of Ron Lowe's recent letters to the editor, the idea of giving everyone $1,400 each month is a wonderful plan.

Ron, will this money come from your bank account? Please send soon, thank you.

Ron Bost

Grass Valley

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.