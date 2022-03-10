Roger Lewis: Volunteer at this summer’s free health clinic
I am encouraging all to participate in the free health clinic that is scheduled for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School. Please go to CaliforniaCareForce.org to learn more about volunteering for this wonderful event.
We will be offering free medical, dental and vision care. In 2015 we treated over 500 people. In 2020, we treated over 800 and we hope to treat over 1,000 people this July.
There is a large under-served population in need of our care. Please ask your care givers — dentists, hygienists, eye doctors — to participate in this incredible event. It is best to think globally but act locally.
Roger Lewis
Grass Valley
