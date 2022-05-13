Roger Lewis: Musicians help fund free health clinic
I just saw the band Blue Shadow and Friends playing at the Wild Eye Pub on May 12. What an incredible band! They play Blues and Latin infused dance music. And for a good cause — to raise money for the upcoming Nevada County Free Health Care Clinic, happening July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School. It includes medical, dental and vision care. It is free and open to everyone.
The band will be doing another fundraiser at the Wild Eye Pub from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 23. If you want to hear some great music and support a wonderful event for the community, be sure to come. Suggested donation $25.
Roger Lewis
Grass Valley
