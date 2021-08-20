Roger Hager: The tarnished state
A refrigerator magnet at home has the following pictures to represent California’s “golden years:”
A quail, the Golden Gate Bridge, redwood forest, orchards and fields of flowers.
I suggest an update to illustrate the real California of 2021:
Lakes at 30% capacity, forest fires destroying towns, illegal aliens storming the southern border, a freeway shooting in L.A., homeless tent cities, bulldozing of Loma Rica Ranch, U-Hauls crossing the Nevada border, human waste on the San Francisco streets, and a mask on a 2-year-old.
It may take a larger magnet and a new sign, reading, “California, the tarnished state.”
Roger Hager
Nevada City
