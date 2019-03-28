 Roger Fleming: A question about abortion | TheUnion.com

Roger Fleming: A question about abortion

Regarding the opinion piece, "Protect a woman's right to choose abortion," by Valerie Kack.

Ms. Kack, please tell me who granted, and when and which Constitutional amendment it is that "Women … been granted a constitutional amendment to protect their right to have these kind of decisions made between a woman and her doctor?"

This man is asking for the babies who have no voice in "your decision."

Roger Fleming

Grass Valley

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.