Roger Fleming: A question about abortion
March 28, 2019
Regarding the opinion piece, "Protect a woman's right to choose abortion," by Valerie Kack.
Ms. Kack, please tell me who granted, and when and which Constitutional amendment it is that "Women … been granted a constitutional amendment to protect their right to have these kind of decisions made between a woman and her doctor?"
This man is asking for the babies who have no voice in "your decision."
Roger Fleming
Grass Valley
