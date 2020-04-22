Roger Bergthold: Like old times

Wow! I had to go to Brunswick today (yeah, I was masked and gloved), and it was like old times.

It looked like the days when I first fell in love with the town in ’83. Maybe I should have closed the gate behind me like I wanted to … Today there was light traffic, easy merges, lots of parking, and everyone was helpful and friendly (you can tell when someone is smiling because their mask wiggles and their eyes crinkle).

Now, don’t get me wrong, I love all you people (sort of), and I know you have the same right to be here as I do, but maybe you could find some almost desirable place to move to in Oregon or Nevada. In the meantime, be safe, be patient, and be well!

Roger Bergthold

Grass Valley