Rod Allen: Send my $1,200 to those with greater needs

This is regarding the $1,200 payments sent out to many Americans. I have an idea. But it needs to be refined.

I believe my wife and I are eligible to receive these payments. My first thought was, “Wow we could use that money.” But each night as I’ve been watching the news, I started to think in a different direction. My wife and I are retired and in our 70s. Even though we could use that money, it has become very apparent that there are a lot of people that are much more needy right now and I’d rather see my check help them out.

I’m sure this is the case across the country. There must be a way to do this but I’d rather have somebody else figure that out. That’s why I am writing to both the The Union and the San Francisco Chronicle (I recently moved to Nevada City and I’m a lifetime reader of the Chronicle.) I’m not sure what the answer is but it might be diverting the checks before they’re even mailed out or having people donate their checks to a fund where they would be distributed as needed.

The solution obviously is not that straightforward but there are a lot of desperate people out there who could use the help. That much I’m sure of.

I’m also aware that we have the option to donate to local charities but I was thinking there could be a more focused distribution of the funds under the circumstances such as the Chronicle’s fundraising around Christmas time every year.

Rod Allen

Nevada City