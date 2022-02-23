Robin Wood: Thanks, Grass Valley Surgery Center
I would like to thank the entire staff at the Grass Valley Surgery Center for the wonderful care I received recently. Every employee, from the receptionist to my recovery nurse, treated me with kindness, compassion, patience, and professionalism. I would like to especially thank doctors Waterbrook and Lloyd, nurses Deb, Lori, Teri, and Kirk, surgical tech Shannon, and receptionist Amanda.
This is another example of how fortunate we are to have excellent medical care available to us in our community. Again, thank you all. Stay safe.
Robin Wood
Grass Valley
