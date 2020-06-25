Robin Wood: Thank you, hospital and medical community

I would like to thank Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care my husband, Dale ‘Woody’ Wood, received from April 30 until his unexpected passing May 5, following abdominal surgery.

I would also like to thank our medical community for the many years they cared for Woody.

First, I would like to thank every department in Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, from the emergency department to the ICU, as they all had a part in giving Woody the best care possible. His doctors and ICU nurses tried valiantly to save him, but his condition was too severe, and we had to let him go.

Although there were many people involved with Woody’s care, several were outstanding: Dr. Sura, hospitalist; Dr. Waterbrook, surgeon; Kat, floor nurse; ICU nurses Felicia, Joe, Clay, and especially Will; Amy and Greg, respiratory therapists; and Christine, social worker. You all did everything you could to keep Woody as happy and comfortable as possible, and he, our daughter Misti, and I appreciated it very much. His passing was gentle, with Misti and I by his side, listening to his favorite songs, provided by Christine.

I would also like to thank Quest Labs, and Woody’s personal doctors and their wonderful staffs, for their many years of caring for Woody: Dr. Lace, Dr. Woodruff, Dr. Spin, and especially Dr. Fitzpatrick. He appreciated all that you did for him.

I am so thankful for the high quality of medical care available in our small community. We are so fortunate to have you. Thank you, again, so very much, for taking wonderful care of Woody. Stay safe, stay healthy, and God bless you all.

Robin Wood

Grass Valley