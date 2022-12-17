Robin Wood: Sheriff’s Community Academy an asset

I would like to thank our sheriff, Shannan Moon, for initiating the 2022 Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Community Academy, held July through October.

I would also like to thank our facilitator, Reserve Deputy Annica Hagadorn, the many deputies, animal control officers, county employees, and volunteers who gave presentations about the various duties of the NCSO (Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.)

The NCSO Community Academy is open to members of our community, who would like to know more about the functions of the NCSO. It is limited to 20 students, and held weekly for 12 weeks. There is a graduation dinner at the end. At our graduation, students and a guest,Sheriff Moon,Officer Hagadorn, some of the presenters, and additional officers attended. During the fun get together, Sheriff Moon handed out graduation certificates.

I learned that there’s so much more to the NCSO than patrolling, animal control, and search and rescue. They even have a volunteer program. It was also nice to get to know the officers as family people and members of our community. They care a lot about being a part of our community, so when you see them driving around, give them a wave. They’ll appreciate it, and if they can, they’ll wave back.

If you’re interested in the 2023 academy, watch for their announcement in The Union next year, or contact Reserve Deputy Hagadorn at annica.hagadorn@nevadacountyca.gov .

Thank you all again, for a fun, interesting class!

Stay safe, and Happy Holidays.

Robin Wood

Grass Valley