Robin Wallace: Home visits and masks

Fellow citizens of western Nevada County, be advised and extremely careful whom you contact for service in your home while this mask wearing controversy rages in our community.

I foolishly did not confirm that social distancing and wearing masks would be observed. Yesterday morning, two carpet cleaning workers (not just the owner as had been arranged on the phone) entered my house with equipment without my being here, then came close to me on my arrival, refusing to wear masks very belligerently when I asked them to.

“Lady, I don’t have the COVID, you don’t have the COVID. I can’t wear a mask while I’m working!” Then “Let’s get out of here!”

I hoped that they would, but they kept on finishing up although they did not replace the furniture as is normally done. The owner held a bandana over his mouth under his nose as he asked for a check. I paid, not insisting on a receipt as I just wanted to get them out of my house.

Because I felt endangered, I reported it to County of Nevada, 530-265-1222 option 4.

Robin Wallace

Nevada City