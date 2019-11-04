Robin Milam: Celebrating conservation heroes and expanding Bear Yuba Land Trust

Hundreds of individuals and businesses celebrated and supported Bear Yuba Land Trust’s 2019 Open Spaces & Wild Places Gala and Conservation Awards.

The Gala was an extraordinary evening filled with exciting, hopeful news about our community’s future, heartfelt tributes to this year’s Conservation Heroes — Neil Robinson and Tim Kiser, fond remembrances of Justin Carroll and Geri Bergen, and a wildly fun auction that helped raise $43,000 including $9,650 to go toward this year’s Litton Trail project. Signage at the trailhead will recognize those who pledge $100 and over for Litton Trail.

The Gala success expands BYLT’s capacity to preserve natural spaces and agricultural lands throughout the Bear and Yuba River Watersheds for generations to come. Litton Trail is one of many trails the Land Trust has built and maintains in partnership with local organizations and volunteers to provide broader access to special places throughout our region.

A special salute to all who generously donated time, services, and products to the event including our auctions. To the ardent bidders, your enthusiasm made for a vibrant evening. Congratulations to all, especially our amazing, dedicated staff. A more specific thank you is posted at https://www.bylt.org/2019-gala-thank-you.

Robin Milam, board member

Bear Yuba Land Trust