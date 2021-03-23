Robin Mauro: Americans still value integrity
In response to Bob Larive’s insults to President Joe Biden in his letter to the editor, Biden had/has a speech impediment, a stutter, which he still struggles with to this day.
I would rather hear a few honest, compassionate words, spoken with difficulty, than an hour and a half speech filled with more lies, more insults, more boasting, and more divisiveness.
Your letter exemplifies the negative effect Trump has had on our nation. That is why he lost this election, why he didn’t win the popular vote in the first election, and why he never will win a fair election.
The majority of Americans still value honesty, integrity, and self-sacrifice, qualities which Donald Trump does not even begin to comprehend, much less hold.
Robin Mauro
North San Juan
