Robin Laverty-Reves: Virtual concert brings inspiration
Kudos to Mark Vance, InConcert Sierra’s education director, for the recent virtual concert premiering compositions from his 13 gifted students in The Composers Project.
After the COVID-19 restrictions, he taught his students on Zoom. Mark’s students gained inspiration through collaboration with Sierra Harvest. Titles such as “Interconnected,” “Pests,” “The Water Cycle” and “Invasive Species” are examples of the works evoked from their experiences.
Eighteen local and regional professional musicians unveiled the amazing music in the Miners Foundry, beautifully filmed by videographers Lou Douros and Larry Huntingdon. The concert is still available at http://www.InConcertSierra.org or on the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel.
Robin Laverty-Reves
Nevada City
