Robin Laverty-Reves: Kudos to Composers Project
InConcert Sierra congratulates the students enrolled in its premier youth education program, the Composers Project, with Mark Vance.
The 12 music students persevered and learned music composition throughout this past school year on Zoom. Each of the creative young composers has been composing new music that will be debuted by professional musicians in various ensembles. Those performances will be videotaped, using the dramatic background of the Miners Foundry, to be streamed on a date to be announced.
InConcert Sierra extends its gratitude to videographers Larry Huntington and Mark Triolo, with Ken Schumacher recording the audio. Inspiration for the new music was created by a collaborative curriculum, with the students learning about wildfire from guest speakers with fire expertise and taking a field trip to a prescribed burn.
Coincidentally, this music will premier as we enter fire season in the West.
Robin Laverty-Reves
InConcert Sierra board member
