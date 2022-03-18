Robin Kinnard: Respect
Kudos to the BriarPatch Food Coop employee overheard explaining why he keeps a mask handy to wear when a mask-wearing customer is in his line. He said it was just the right thing to do. What a great example of respect and kindness! So simple.
Robin Kinnard
Nevada City
