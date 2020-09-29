Robin Hart: Our American flag

My father was a veteran of World War II. He enlisted in the Coast Guard and was attached to the Navy, and stationed in the Pacific theater for three years, until the end of the war 75 years ago. Like most vets of his era, he never talked about all the action he saw during the war. But he did tell me about witnessing the capture of the island of Iwo Jima, and how he watched the raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi by the marines, from his ship off the coast that gave him hope. Those were dark days more than 75 years ago and Americans were in the fight of their lives against the forces of tyranny in Europe and Japan.

Now we are in another dark time. We are in a battle with a worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, and for the future of our country and the American constitutional republic for which it stands.

The symbol is our American Flag, our stars and stripes, and belongs to all of us, not one political party or group using it as a prop, a weapon, or a symbol of division and hate. It’s the banner of freedom my father fought under, and so many service men and women have given their lives over the generations to protect. May it always be so. God bless these United States of America.

Robin Hart

Grass Valley