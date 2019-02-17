Robin Diel: Teens are developmentally different than adults

An odd social dichotomy: Many states expanded juvenile court jurisdiction for young adults up to at least 17 years of age. "Raise the Age" reforms argue young adults are developmentally different than adults and should be treated accordingly.

Louisiana State University highlighted modern brain science which examined adolescents and how 17-year-olds are unable to consistently reason and make responsible decisions. Why does society apply this benchmark to adolescent criminal activity but not adolescent social behavior?

This odd social dichotomy was recently highlighted by the "confrontation" between Nick Sandmann (a teenager from Covington Catholic High School) and Nathan Phillips (a 64-year-old Native American elder). The "confrontation" was only part of a complex event between the students, the Indigenous Peoples March, and the Black Hebrew Israelites.

Sandmann said he was "startled and confused as to why he (Phillips) had approached me." By remaining motionless and smiling, Sandmann diffused the situation. Awkward teenage behavior, but hardly "evil" or racist.

"Raise the Age" recognized teenagers are developmentally different than adults and should be treated as such. Sandmann's reaction should be viewed from that perspective. Instead, network news vilified Sandmann and failed to examine Phillip's role, the adult, in the confrontation.

Robin Diel

Penn Valley