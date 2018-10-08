Robin Diel: Beware of media ‘cherry-picking’

On Monday, I watched the announcement of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement trade deal and the press assessment of President Trump's answers.

That evening, I watched the network news to compare my observations of the USMCA press conference to the network reporting. Both the televised analysis that followed the press conference and the evening news seemed to be unduly influenced by the agenda of the reporter's questions, rather than what President Trump actually said.

Granted, President Trump's oratory style can be difficult to follow, but it appeared to me that the reporter allowed his personal bias to color his report. Particularly disappointing was how the evening news "cherry-picked" sound bites from the press conference, that were out of context and conflicted with the overall narrative of the live streamed USMCA press conference.

While none of the report was "fake news," the report was selectively edited and orchestrated in such a way that it did not capture the true nature of the event. Unfortunately, this is a trend rather than an isolated case. Network news is focused on television ratings rather than the pursuit of truth.

To avoid media "cherry-picking," please compare major network news with other sources before voting in November.

Robin Diel

