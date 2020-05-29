Robert Zuelsdorf: Idaho Maryland Mine advertisements missing mine’s potential damage
It appears that Rise Gold is engaging in a perhaps subtle, and possibly deceiving, advertising campaign to cast their proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland mine in a favorable light.
Two full page ads in The Union entitled, “The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine, Historic Newspaper articles Covering a Century of Prosperity” do have a disclaimer at the very bottom stating “Sponsored by Rise Gold” but this is easily missed and may appear to many as being presented by The Union. The second of these ads is displayed in The Union of May 19, 2020, and was originally from May 9, 1908. This one says “Part 2 of 6” so four more are coming. The first ad ran in mid-May.
This clever bit of advertising is quite obviously an attempt to use the mine’s past success and profitability to imply that reopening the mine will translate to a good thing at present and in the future. However, there is no mention of the possible problems and potential collateral damage reopening of the mine could cause.
Robert Zuelsdorf, PE ret.
Support Local Journalism
Alta Sierra
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User