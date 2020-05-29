Robert Zuelsdorf: Idaho Maryland Mine advertisements missing mine’s potential damage

It appears that Rise Gold is engaging in a perhaps subtle, and possibly deceiving, advertising campaign to cast their proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland mine in a favorable light.

Two full page ads in The Union entitled, “The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine, Historic Newspaper articles Covering a Century of Prosperity” do have a disclaimer at the very bottom stating “Sponsored by Rise Gold” but this is easily missed and may appear to many as being presented by The Union. The second of these ads is displayed in The Union of May 19, 2020, and was originally from May 9, 1908. This one says “Part 2 of 6” so four more are coming. The first ad ran in mid-May.

This clever bit of advertising is quite obviously an attempt to use the mine’s past success and profitability to imply that reopening the mine will translate to a good thing at present and in the future. However, there is no mention of the possible problems and potential collateral damage reopening of the mine could cause.

Robert Zuelsdorf, PE ret.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Alta Sierra