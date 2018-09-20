Robert Wolaver: Words of wisdom

Concerning our represent political situation, here are some eternal words of wisdom from one of our highly distinguished and respected Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton:

"The truth unquestionably is, that the only path to a subversion of the republican system of the Country is, by flattering the prejudices to the people, and exciting their jealousies and apprehensions, to throw affairs into confusion, and bring on civil commotion …

"When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits — despotic in his ordinary demeanour — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government and bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may 'ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.'"

Robert Wolaver

Grass Valley