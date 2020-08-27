Robert Trent Pridemore: Canada and COVID-19

My wife and I met a delightful couple last year in British Columbia. Part of our new friend’s recent letter follows, as it is appropriate to our nation’s handling of COVID-19:

“I enjoyed your letter and your very considerate observation of protocols around COVID-19. It has been a very good situation in Canada. Our Prime Minister has worked with opposition parties to achieve unanimous consent for benefits and protocols for Canadians. Our provincial government has done the same, and has let medical experts direct our response to COVID-19. Here on Vancouver Island we have had only one case in a month and a half. Businesses, churches, and other groups have pulled together to help beat this nasty virus. Here you will see Canadian flags modified to show support for all our First Responders and Medical professionals. These flags appear in people’s windows and on business entries. The mid-panel of the Canadian flag is modified to show a red heart.”

When my partner deployed to Iraq, patients filled the front yard of our office with yellow ribbons. Perhaps we should adopt their red heart as a symbol of, and plea for, unity and support.

Robert Trent Pridemore, D.D.S.

Grass Valley