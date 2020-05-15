Robert Packard: Nevada County should change bizarre policy
Kudos to John Orona for his hard-hitting reporting of Nevada County’s strange lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 cases, particularly the specific localities of transmission.
Orona points out that our county’s public health officer, Ken Cutler, has taken it upon himself to unnecessarily conceal this information from the public, even though neighboring counties report it and the coronavirus task force advocates getting it out to the public. That information can help us keep safe.
Change that bizarre policy!
Robert Packard
Penn Valley
