Robert Mora: Letter to Liz Cheney

Dear Representative Liz Cheney:

I would like to whole-heartedly thank you for putting your oath to the Constitution and the rule of law above any personal considerations and the majority opinions of your fellow Republicans. I would hope that if the president of my Democratic party had engaged in even half the crimes and misconduct that the former president is accused of, a majority of my party would vote to remove him from office and refer him to the justice department for prosecution. I am sure that Honest Abe Lincoln is rolling over in his grave to see the pitiful degradation of his party led by Donald Trump as their standard bearer.

That said, why has the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, not issued subpoenas for the principal players, namely: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and others to testify under oath about conversations they had with the former president and information they have related to Jan. 6? If Congress wants to make sure that persons who have violated the law and their oath of office never hold public office again, they can invoke Article 3 of the 14th Amendment by a simple majority vote. Accountability for crimes committed is a deterrent to future criminality and strengthens the rule of law, sending the message that no one is above the law.

Thank you for your service to our country,

Robert Mora

Grass Valley