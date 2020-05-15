Robert McMahon: The Coyote Street problem

I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and The Union newspaper for addressing the issues in Coyote Street.

For many years there has been a growing problem of trash dumping, littering, loitering and vagrancy on the hill. People car camping for days, waiting for that all-important clipping job like they were at a KOA. I’m vary happy that such a simple, cheap, quick fix was implemented. The installation of “no parking” signs curtails the threat and danger riff raff brings.

I hope with the sheriff’s daily drive-by, and perhaps a little more truncheon diplomacy, this problem has been moved along.

Robert McMahon

Nevada City