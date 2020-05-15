Robert McMahon: The Coyote Street problem | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Robert McMahon: The Coyote Street problem

Letters Letters |

I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and The Union newspaper for addressing the issues in Coyote Street.

For many years there has been a growing problem of trash dumping, littering, loitering and vagrancy on the hill. People car camping for days, waiting for that all-important clipping job like they were at a KOA. I’m vary happy that such a simple, cheap, quick fix was implemented. The installation of “no parking” signs curtails the threat and danger riff raff brings.

I hope with the sheriff’s daily drive-by, and perhaps a little more truncheon diplomacy, this problem has been moved along.

Robert McMahon

Support Local Journalism


Nevada City

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Connect with needs and opportunities from

Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.

I NEED VOLUNTEERSI CAN VOLUNTEER

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more