Robert Jacobsen: The NRA and you

Brutality towards the police not from them. This happens when the perpetrator of a crime has no respect for authority of law or somehow figures that he is entitled to break the law without having to face any consequences.

How about not breaking the law in the first place and if you do and are caught and you're told to stop, just stop and put your hands up and you won't get shot?

The so-called victim becomes responsible for his own tragedy.

Robert "Jake" Jacobsen

Nevada City