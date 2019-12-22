Robert Hilligas: Unreliable bus schedule

Over the last 10 months I have witnessed older adults, people with disabilities, and able-bodied folks waiting for the Route 4 bus in the sweltering heat or freezing snow.

This bus is often delayed or does not arrive at all.

With all the recent inclement weather, my concern is that nothing is being done to ensure that the Route 4 bus runs on time or arrives at all. There are those with chronic health conditions that are vulnerable during these cold months and being left out in the elements could endanger their health.

Furthermore, Nevada County Transit Services is proposing to raise the monthly bus passes by 25%. Being that I cannot rely on bus Route 4, I routinely walk to catch bus Route 1. Walking to another bus route is not an option for those with mobility issues, who must wait in the cold and wet weather.

I felt compelled to speak on behalf of older adults and people with disabilities at the Fare Modification Discussion at the Rood Center on Dec. 18. Please join me and others to share your opinions on this critical transit issue.

Robert Hilligas

Grass Valley