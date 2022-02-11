Robert Erickson: Well said
I write to congratulate and support Cheryl Cook and Daryl Grigsby for their twin Other Voices columns in the Feb. 9 edition of The Union. Both are extremely well written, informative and fact-filled. I urge all readers of The Union to read these pieces, especially those who are inclined to be dismissive of Black History month.
Robert Erickson
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kent Miller: Description of Firewood Program’s stolen trailer
As a member of the Senior Firewood Program I would like to add to the description of the stolen trailer as it is a bit unique in its design. The box is 4 feet wide…