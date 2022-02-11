 Robert Erickson: Well said | TheUnion.com
Robert Erickson: Well said

Robert Erickson

I write to congratulate and support Cheryl Cook and Daryl Grigsby for their twin Other Voices columns in the Feb. 9 edition of The Union. Both are extremely well written, informative and fact-filled. I urge all readers of The Union to read these pieces, especially those who are inclined to be dismissive of Black History month.

Robert Erickson

Grass Valley

