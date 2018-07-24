Robert Erickson: We have given Trump a chance
July 24, 2018
Kudos to Brian Hamilton for his truthful and brave piece in the July 18 edition.
I say brave because I expect ardent Trump supporters to accuse Brian of left-wing bias. But the evident truth of the piece should be sufficient to ward this off.
Trump's performance in Helsinki was truly appalling. I can think of only four possible reasons for it, incompetence, treason, submission to blackmail or incredible weakness. In any case, it in no way served to enhance American greatness.
Can we say now that we have given Trump his chance?
Robert Erickson
Grass Valley
