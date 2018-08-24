Robert Erickson: Questionable ethics with flyer

Our community was recently the target of a double-sided, colorful, beautifully and expensively produced 8.5 by 11-inch self-promotional flyer from Congressman Doug LaMalfa.

I was astounded when I noticed that this was "prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense." In fact, I asked myself if this could possibly be legal. On checking with trusted friends, I was advised that it is.

I can only guess that the rationale for this is educating the public. However, the content of this particular piece is so self-serving and partisan that it feels like campaign material, not educational.

I have no quarrel with the congressman telling his point of view in his own words with his, or his campaign's money. I do seriously question the ethics of his decision to do so at my expense and that of every other taxpayer.

Robert Erickson

Grass Valley