Robert Erickson: Close the mine permanently

I have been following the repeated efforts over the past several years, perhaps decades, to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine.

It seems to me that the governmental decision makers, be they city or county, need to make a final decision that will put the current applicant, and any subsequent ones, on notice that this will not be allowed.

Sure, we have a long history as a gold mining region. This history has left behind substantial unremediated costs in addition to enriching a number of owners.

Restoration of the mine to production likely would generate vast additional negative impacts to our environment, residents and property owners while providing minimal benefit to the community.

Profits would largely accrue to stock holders resident elsewhere. I assert that it is fundamentally unfair to allow applicants to proceed on the belief that their proposals have a chance of approval. The gate should be closed permanently by ordinance.

Robert Erickson

Grass Valley