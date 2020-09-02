Robert Emmett: Trying times

They didn’t see it coming. The movie, “The Perfect Storm,” captured a collision of weather events which resulted in catastrophe. In hindsight, they should have seen it coming — the warning signs were there but ignored.

Is another perfect storm brewing? This is not another meteorological event, but a national one.

The elements are varied, but together portend an impending uncertainty which will try our personal ethics and foundations. Social and civil unrest, including arson and looting, a national election likely to be contested regardless of results, an uncontrolled virus, a depressed economy, many people who are depressed from unemployment, and a nation with elected officials who, rather than being public servants serving the will of the people, are mostly controlled by greed, lust for power and money, and political ideology.

How will we individually and collectively respond? As Thomas Paine wrote in The Crisis: “These are times that try men’s souls,” referring to the impending American Revolution against England and the decision to risk all for independence; his words, however, are true today.

To continue on the path of anger and divisiveness is national suicide, to be ruled by hatred and animus is self-destructive. What will your choice be?

Robert Emmett

Cedar Ridge