Robert Bee: Thank you, firefighters

God bless the men and women of the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Departments and CalFire. hey risked their lives once again to protect the citizens and businesses of our region. First it was the Jones Fire, then it was the Brunswick Fire, then the River Fire, and then the Bennett Fire.

While more of Northern California burns than ever before, we have our local firefighters to thank for putting their lives on the front lines to protect us all.

Robert Bee

Grass Valley