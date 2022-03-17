Robert A. Hubbard: Who is this guy?

Some people are confusing Rise Gold with Ben Mossman’s mining disaster in British Columbia. Here’s a thumbnail sketch of the facts:

Banks Island Gold LTD, with Ben Mossman as CEO, was incorporated on Jan 18, 2011, and after its environmental disaster was shut down by the government, bankrupted and went out of business in December 2015.

The company now known as Rise Gold was Incorporated on Feb. 9, 2007, as Atlantic Resources. After a number of changes in ownership and names over nine years, the company named Ben Mossman as CEO and changed its name to Rise Gold on Aug.1, 2016, subsequently acquiring the Idaho-Maryland Mine property on Aug 30, 2016, for $2 million.

One does not enter lightly into a project involving multiple millions of dollars and an 80-year commitment without exhaustive and time-consuming research. And yet, only seven months after the collapse of his adventure in British Columbia, Ben Mossman rides into town as CEO of a different mining company with $2 million in his pocket.

Who is this guy, and is he really interested in operating a gold mine or is he just panning the gold streams of the world looking for nuggets he can sell?





Robert A. Hubbard

Grass Valley