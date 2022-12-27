Robert A Hubbard: Nevada County’s economic report on mine biased

On December 15, Nevada County presented a glowing Economic Impact Report on ZOOM, touting the benefits of reopening the Idaho Maryland mine for an 80 year period.

A close look by experts on the topics contained in the report was assembled into a webinar by the Community Environmental Advocates, CEA Foundation, and shows that this report has many serious issues. For instance, the software used to evaluate the project is biased to favor the applicant. Rise Gold does not know with any certainty how much gold is actually there to be mined. Rise Gold has no current information on well productivity in the hundreds of wells surrounding the mine, upon which to conclude that there will be no impact. The study dismisses local realtor’s concerns about loss of property values. The report made it clear that Rise Gold’s claims of jobs and benefits to the County treasury were exaggerated, but the panelists showed that even the report’s lessened benefits are larger than reality. They also showed that the mine could easily be a serious drain on County resources for many years. There are many more flaws.

For a fact-filled rebuttal, please watch CEA’s recorded webinar at https://www.minewatchnc.org/post/minewatch-december-2022-meeting-economic-report-review

Robert A Hubbard

Grass Valley