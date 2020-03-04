Robby Bringolf: Calling all dads and daughters

On March 21, I’ll be taking my daughters to Community Beyond Violence’s 13th annual Daddy Daughter Dance. They’re only 3 and 4 years old, but they’ve picked out dresses and are perfecting the moves to “Baby Shark.” Watching their excitement is more profound because of the cause.

Community Beyond Violence (CBV) works to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. This dance is CBV’s single-biggest fundraiser for its essential services, including call lines, legal support, safe housing, and more. In 2019, 1,039 survivors and their children accessed these resources.

I’m writing partly as president of CBV’s Board of Directors, but mostly as a dad. In these precious, fleeting years, I have the chance to teach my kids to treat others with respect, show them that love should be free from fear, and help them imagine futures full of possibility. As I look ahead to CBV’s dance, themed, “Red Carpet Ball,” and open to all types of families, I believe these are the lessons we need for our future.

Join us in celebrating healthy relationships. Come as a parent, a mentor, or a guide for any baby shark you love. I hope to see you on the dance floor. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.redcarpetball.org.

Robby Bringolf, board president

Community Beyond Violence