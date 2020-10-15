Robbin Anderson: Fire danger a non-partisan issue
For a few days in mid-September it felt like hell on Earth. With air quality above 500, my husband and I wore N-95 masks in the house. Yet I know I’m one of the lucky ones. My house hasn’t burned, I have not been evacuated or run from fire, and none of my loved ones, pets included, have burned to death.
I cannot see my glass half-full when thousands of people are suffering immensely from these apocalyptic fires. I suffer for them. And though I am well aware that our forests desperately need clearing in order to subdue these fires, I am also aware that a warming Earth in conjunction with worsening drought, has succeeded in making these fires as evil as they have become.
Now is the time for climate believers and deniers to find common ground. These fires are two-fold, involving both overgrown, fire-prone forests and a warming climate. We need to approach this life threatening danger together in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis. Love for one another can conquer evil. Let’s give it a try.
Robbin Anderson
Clio, Calif.
