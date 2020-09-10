Robbin Anderson: Audrey Denney won’t let us down

Another season of devastating fires in California … each year gets worse. We all suffer waiting for the federal government to take action on climate change. If they don’t pass legislation soon, we’ll slide sideways from a pandemic crisis to a climate crisis. More and more Americans believe this new reality. There are elected officials who doubt climate change is human-caused. Some believe it is the work of the Almighty and therefore cannot be changed, mitigated, or in any way altered. I refer to Representative LaMalfa, the man who watched Paradise burn, saw his constituents die horrific deaths, and has yet to support legislation tackling climate change.

Doug LaMalfa doesn’t care about us … only his own indoctrinated beliefs. To CA-01 voters: please vote for Audrey Denney. She’s intelligent, passionate, with impeccable moral standards. She’ll fight for legislation to mitigate climate change. She won’t let us down.

Robbin Anderson

Clio, Calif.