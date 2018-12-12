Robb Wilmot: Home insurance companies canceling in Nevada City

Home insurance companies canceling local policies

AAA just canceled our home insurance with 60 days notice. I called several other large insurance companies who asked for the zip code and all said they weren't writing insurance for 95959 anymore.

There is obviously an industry cartel rating agency behind this. None are interested how fire-safe the property is, it's just the zip code. This is the death knell for Nevada City unless fixed.

Mortgage lenders require home insurance, or they pull the mortgage. Mortgage lenders won't write new mortgages without home insurance. Rapid melt down.

Robb Wilmot

Nevada City