Robb Wilmot: Home insurance companies canceling in Nevada City
December 12, 2018
Home insurance companies canceling local policies
AAA just canceled our home insurance with 60 days notice. I called several other large insurance companies who asked for the zip code and all said they weren't writing insurance for 95959 anymore.
There is obviously an industry cartel rating agency behind this. None are interested how fire-safe the property is, it's just the zip code. This is the death knell for Nevada City unless fixed.
Mortgage lenders require home insurance, or they pull the mortgage. Mortgage lenders won't write new mortgages without home insurance. Rapid melt down.
Robb Wilmot
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- New Nevada County firearm rules go into effect Jan. 10
- Former Nevada County resident ‘Cappy’ Gordon killed in Montana
- Fight on South Auburn Street leads to passerby getting punched
- Nevada County supervisors eye Old Tunnel Road land for homeless services
- Nevada County customers lose home insurance; some see double, triple increases
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.