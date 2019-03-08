Rob Wunderlich: Approve city-owned open space in Nevada City

At the Feb. 13 Nevada City City Council meeting a proposal to acquire the 377 Wyoming Rd. parcel for city-owned open space was discussed.

After listening to extensive and thoughtful public comment, I am strongly in favor of the city pursuing this opportunity. This is a beautiful in-town lot with extensive frontage on Deer Creek.

Public access to this area for quiet reflection or fishing would be a boon to the entire community. I did hear real and significant concerns expressed by adjacent property owners. I also heard a willingness from both property owners and the greater community to work together to ameliorate those issues.

The plan is to fund the purchase using Proposition 68 grant funds. As there are near-term deadlines for those funds, I urge the city to purse grant monies immediately and begin developing management plans in parallel.

Rob Wunderlich

Nevada City