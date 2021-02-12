Rob Cairns: Heal the divide
I’m beyond happy that Mr. Biden is our new president and Mr. Trump is out of office.
But c’mon people, you can quit piling on Mr. Trump now. It’s counterproductive and only leads to more division. We have a lot of work to do listening to people with different opinions and beginning to heal the divide in our country.
Rob Cairns
Nevada City
