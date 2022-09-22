Ricki Heck: Urgency we can’t ignore
We are surrounded by wildfire. Many of us witness each fire coming closer and closer, it’s terrifying.
I support the passage of Measure V, the modest sales tax initiative to provide money for brush and tree clearing and year-round green waste disposal. We cannot wait for someone to solve this problem for us. As a community, we must take action to care for ourselves, Measure V is one way to help.
Over 25 Firewise communities, representing thousands of county residents, voted to support this measure. Measure V will be implemented immediately. High priority projects have been identified. The work needs to get done. This is an urgent problem that cannot be ignored.
The opposition says “wait for a better plan,” yet no plan is offered. We cannot wait.
Please Vote Yes on Measure V.
Ricki Heck
Realtor and Nevada County resident
