Ricki Heck: Proper use of public money by NID?

I have been speaking up about NID's policy to purchase private homes and land in the Bear River Canyon for nearly one year. I am concerned about an upcoming proposal to buy yet another expensive property.

This week the NID Board will consider in closed session, the purchase of a home on 5 acres with Bear River frontage, valued at more than $1,800,000. Like the other millions of dollars they've already spent on properties in the Bear River canyon, taxpayer's money will once again be used to finance this purchase.

I don't believe this is a proper way to spend public money at this time.

Each purchase seems premature and irresponsible to NID's customers, because NID has not completed the environmental or cultural analyses or studies on alternatives to a dam. NID does not seem to know the full costs or have a plan to finance this massive project. On top of that, NID has not received any of the permits from the State Water Board or federal government required to build Centennial Dam. If this project moves forward and is licensed, it will likely be many, many years before the first shovel full of dirt is turned.

I believe NID's public monies can be put to much greater immediate and beneficial use.

NID, please stop your policy of property purchases in the Bear River Canyon. If you have millions in surplus money, please spend it in ways that will better serve our local community.

Recommended Stories For You

Ricki Heck is a candidate for NID Board of Directors, Division 1.