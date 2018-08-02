Ricki Heck: NID spends money on houses, then demolishes them
August 2, 2018
Yes, that's right. At the NID meeting on July 26, it was revealed by NID that two recently purchased properties; one on Dog Bar Road and one on Magnolia Road were demolished, for a total demo cost of nearly $10,000.
NID spent about $400,000 to purchase these properties this year. In the words of Gary King, NID's chief engineer, these properties are a danger to the environment, cannot be rented, are a potential fire hazard, and provide a haven for "vagrants" and "homeless."
It is not a wise use of public money to purchase properties that are blighted or do not provide any immediate benefit to the watershed, while adding liability and maintenance costs to NID's budget.
I call on the NID board and management again: Please stop purchasing properties in the Centennial Reservoir project area until NID receives permits, accurate project cost analysis, and environmental review.
Ricki Heck is a candidate for the Nevada Irrigation District's Board of Directors Division 1 seat.
