Ricki Heck: Gratitude on Greenhorn

Recently a massive tree fell across Greenhorn Road in Grass Valley about a quarter of a mile in. This blocked all residents from coming and going, essentially trapping us in our homes.

A kind and generous neighbor living at the top of Liquid Amber Road, with a large gate to the Loma Rica Area, generously opened his gate to all residents for passage. This meant they had hundreds of cars traversing their private property.

Thank you to the property owner and those along Liquid Amber for allowing their neighbors access. I appreciate your selfless act of community spirit. Many thanks.

Ricki Heck

Grass Valley