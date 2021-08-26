Ricki Heck: Don’t malign dedicated public servant
I have known Dr. Scott Kellermann for nearly 40 years. He was my personal physician, my family’s doctor and my daughter’s first pediatrician. Through his family medical practice, he has given to our community for decades.
In 2000, Dr. Scott followed his heart and religious convictions to create the very first medical clinic in a Ugandan village of Batwa. This modest clinic has grown to a community hospital and is now rated as one of the best hospitals in Uganda.
Upon his return to Nevada County, Dr. Kellermann continued his medical practice in Grass Valley. Then during the COVID-19 pandemic, he graciously and unselfishly agreed to take on the role of the public health officer. A role that after a full career of community service and medicine, he did not have to take. Yet Dr. Kellermann again stepped forward to help a community in need — ours, Nevada County.
Please do not malign, disrespect, or ask for the resignation of this dedicated public servant. Nor use his poor choice of an attempt at a joke to further divide our community.
We are blessed in Nevada County to have such a loving, giving, lifelong physician willing to help us in the face of a raging pandemic.
Given the angry, hostile discourse in our community, we may not find another physician so willing to give back.
Ricki Heck
Grass Valley
