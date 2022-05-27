Ricki Heck: Adona hit piece a despicable act

Political hit pieces like the one used against Natalie Adona do not reflect the character of our community. It was a despicable act by cowards hoping to sway voters.

Ms. Adona is the only candidate with actual experience, an impressive career history, knowledgeable in the intricacies of election law and endorsed by two former Nevada County clerk-recorders: Bruce Bolinger and Greg Diaz. Ms. Adona has my vote.

Ricki Heck

Grass Valley