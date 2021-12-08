Rick Utermoehlen: Widen your stripe

So George Boardman did it again and it is time to say, “Whoa.” While he writes pretty well, his politics and half-baked opinions get in the way of truth. Just one statement from the many in his recent observations from the center stripe on “The prez.“ Pretty sure he does not like Republicans and loves Joe Biden.

So when George blames the pandemic as the reason for voters’ dismay with our prez and his low support numbers, Mr. Boardman needs to look around and see that it is because of several other reasons our prez personally brought on.

Closing the Keystone pipeline probably helped get us higher fuel prices, which helps triggers inflation. Combine that with a terrible handling of our Afghanistan exit and the millions of illegals crossing our southern borders. (By the way, the Trump era “hold them in Mexico” is being reinstated, thank God).

So, George, how about digging a little deeper or widen your stripe?

Rick Utermoehlen





Penn Valley