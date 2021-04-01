Rick Utermoehlen: Media’s fault, always
Manny Montes’ Other Voices was well written and the truth is there. Many of us feel uncomfortable sharing our thoughts and feelings with others these days because of the polarization created by much of the media.
Furthermore, the word “hate” has taken on a new prominence in our culture. Most recently, “Asian hate.” What, from a lunatic who killed eight women (six Asian) in an Atlanta massage studio? You must hate this or that so you are bad and wrong no matter what.
While there are haters out there, most people are wonderful and welcoming in this country.
Finally, the editor’s note on Hunter Biden … This is your “fact check” on this guy addicted to drugs, kicked out of the Navy, and most recently gave false statements on a federal firearms application?
Rick Utermoehlen
Penn Valley
